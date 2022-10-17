For Rahul Gandhi, Yatra is an image changer 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The roadshow is often considered the path to success. Political travellers, right from ‘Young Turk’ Chandrashekhar to NT Rama Rao in his Chaitanya Ratham to LK Advani in his Rath Yatra, Y S Rajashekara Reddy on a padayatra in 2003 and Siddaramaiah trekking to Ballari in 2013, have gained bountiful dividends.

For Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who clocked 1000km on his Bharat Jodo Yatra and addressed a mammoth gathering at Ballari, the walkathon could be both a political and personal gamechanger. Political watchers say that Rahul appears to have come into his own as a leader, and the Yatra is succeeding in erasing the image of a young, part-time politician without serious commitment.

When Rahul started the Yatra, he was often derisively addressed as ‘Pappu’. Rahul had even referred to this moniker while addressing Parliament -- it was synonymous with the image of a dynastic scion who lacked leadership skills, and who chose to flee to foreign climes at every opportunity. It was an image crafted by opposition leaders -- former C0ngressman and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma had termed Rahul “half-hearted and reluctant”. There was also a slew of unflattering memes and jibes on social media.

In fact, when the Yatra started, it was dismissed as a publicity gimmick. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandeya Katju commented that it was “a mere stunt”, evoking a sharp public reaction, with respondents strongly disagreeing and returning some witty responses.

The Yatra may serve to change the image of a reluctant politician who is uncomfortable with the masses, who lacks in political stamina and leaves suddenly for unknown destinations, who is wary of senior leaders and is confined to a coterie, say experts. Political commentator B S Murthy said, “By the time Rahul Gandhi completes the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he will be seen as the sole alternative to the Modi government in the run-up to 2024. Rural India loves the ‘salt of the earth’ kind of politician who connects directly with them.”

While the answer to whether RaGa will reap political dividends is distant, it may be difficult to revive the image of ‘Pappu’ and make it acceptable to the masses, say pundits. Rahul is showing that he can be a doughty fighter who wants to recover lost ground for the party.

According to brand guru Harish Bijoor, “People like to see their leaders get off the television set and walk into their lives, literally. The padayatra achieves this objective. People like to see their leaders work hard. If they see them working hard, they scent hunger. And the common man likes to back hungry politicians! Rahul Gandhi, for the first time, is demonstrating latent hunger through this yatra.”

