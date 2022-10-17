Home States Karnataka

Hate-based politics not helping country: Kanhaiya

“There is anger and frustration among people and they want some positive changes in their life. This cycle of hate-based politics is not helping us,” said Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Published: 17th October 2022

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar interacts with children near Moka in Ballari district on Sunday | D Hemanth

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BALLARI:  “There is anger and frustration among people and they want some positive changes in their life. This cycle of hate-based politics is not helping us,” said Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar. He told TNIE that the problem is not about dividing Indians, but about diverting their attention from real problems. Those in power have been dividing people on the basis of their ideology.

“Though geographically the country is one, those in power have pitted people against each other, while glossing over real issues. For 200 vacancies, over 35 lakh applications have been received. It shows the rate of unemployment which is the highest in 35 years,” he said.

“The government is spending Rs 20,000 crore on villas and Rs 8,000 crore on a jet, but does not have money for people’s welfare. At the same time, salaries of MPs and those in power keep going up. They are taking money from us and giving it to their friends. To protect this loot, they are promoting hate-based politics. When people are busy with such politics, nobody will ask anything,” he said.

On the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said Congress, being the main opposition party, should stand with masses in these difficult times. “Some think that Rahul is trying to build his career with this walk. It is wrong. The yatra is about the career of youth of India. When the Yatra began in Tamil Nadu, it was said that the South was a Congress-friendly region. But we were curious to see how it would be received in Karnataka. The support here has been overwhelming,” he added.

On his plans in politics, he said he has stopped responding to questions posed to create unrest. “When people ask me about my ideology, I tell them that I have been fighting so that our democracy sustains, multiculturalism flourishes and the ethos of our constitutionalism is protected,” he added.

