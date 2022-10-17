Home States Karnataka

Two farmers get washed away in flood waters in Karnataka

Two farmers were washed away in the flood waters near the sluice outlet of an overflowing tank at Kalluru near Kadaba in Gubbi taluk on Saturday night. 

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Two farmers were washed away in the flood waters near the sluice outlet of an overflowing tank at Kalluru near Kadaba in Gubbi taluk on Saturday night. 

The victims were identified as Hanumanthaiah (40) and Nataraju (36) who were returning home after visiting their farms. They were riding a motorbike when they slipped and fell.

They went to the water flowing from the tank to wash their clothes, when one of them got sucked into the stream.The other farmer tried to rescue his friend, when he too fell into the waters and got washed away. NDRF and fire force personnel launched an operation to search for the two farmers, said Gubbi Circle Inspector Nadaf.

