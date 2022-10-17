Van-bus crash kills nine in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Nine people, including four women and four children, were killed on the spot and ten others injured after a van collided with a KSRTC bus near Chaluvanahalli in Banavara police limits on Sunday morning.

Two of the injured are critical. The deceased were from Hallikeri and Salapura villages of Arsikere taluk and all of them were in the van. Fourteen relatives from the two villages were returning from Dharmasthala and Subramanya.

SP Hariram Shankar said rash driving by both drivers caused the accident. The van first collided with the bus and crashed into a milk tanker. The deceased are Lilavati (49), Chaitra (33), Vandana(20), Bharati(50), Dimpy(12), Tanmai (10), Samarati (11), Dhruva (2) and Doddaiah (50). District minister K Gopalaiah announced a compensation Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased.

