Vishwa Hindu Parishad: Converts can’t claim right to quota

“Scheduled Castes are persons who have historically been deprived on the basis of their castes, while the Abrahamic religions claim to have no caste distinction among them.

Published: 17th October 2022 05:46 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Scheduled Castes are persons who have historically been deprived on the basis of their castes, while the Abrahamic religions claim to have no caste distinction among them. Therefore, SC reservation cannot be extended to them,” Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar said here on Sunday.

“Vishwa Hindu Parishad will undertake a public awareness campaign across the country to expose the conspiracy of providing reservation to Scheduled Caste converts and the same available to Scheduled Tribe converts must be stopped forthwith,” he said.

He said the Centrs has appointed a commission under the chairmanship of former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, with terms of reference to examine the matter of according Schedule Caste status to converted Schedule Castes and its implications for existing Schedule Castes. VHP will participate in the consultation process to assist the commission in arriving at appropriate findings, he said.

“We won’t allow snatching of constitutional rights of SCs. Converted STs should also not be allowed to continue with right of reservation guaranteed under the law to STs,” he asserted.

