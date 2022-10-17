Yogi gives Kumbh a miss, CM Basavaraj Bommai brings curtains down 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday attended the Sri Male Mahadeshwara Maha Kumbh Mela 2022 in the Mandya district. With his arrival from Bengaluru by air being delayed, he subsequently skipped a holy bath in the river, preferring to only offer bagina to the river, and later inaugurating the newly renovated Male Mahadeshwara Temple.

Later, addressing a gathering, the CM took on a philosophical tone, stating, “Our life should be like a flowing river. We have to flow on a righteous path. With the path of bhakti, we can attain mukti. When there was an attack on Hinduism, Adi Shankaracharya revived the dharma by traveling from South to North India. No other country in the world is rich and diverse like India. We believe in the concept that all religions are equal.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangama, the confluence of rivers Cauvery, Hemavathi and Lakshmana Theertha, at Ambigarahalli in KR Pet taluk on the last day of the Kumbh Mela on Sunday.

The mela, which was organised by the Mandya district administration on the lines of the Kumbha Mela held at Varanasi on October 13-16, witnessed sadhus, seers and devotees from all parts of the state.

The district authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the valedictory function, but his visit was cancelled owing to technical reasons.

Meanwhile, the CM announced that he will release a government order to celebrate the Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangama in KR Pet once in 12 years.

Rs 10 lakh compensation to rape, murder victim’s family

Speaking on the incident of the minor girl from Malavalli taluk, who had been raped and murdered by a tutor, Bommai said the government will ensure stringent action against the accused. “The accused must get stringent punishment. There should be fear among people before committing such offences,” he said, announcing Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.

