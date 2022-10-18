BJP to submit records of Congress's corruption to Rahul Gandhi, says Bommai

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BIDAR: Taking a dig at the Congress over cases of corruption and scams allegedly took place during the tenure of the grand old party in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he will send information and records about the scams and corruption cases which took place during the previous government to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The CM was speaking at the Janasankalp yatra of the BJP at Aurad, near Bidar on Tuesday.

While charging the Congress of indulging in corruption, Bommai said he would wait and watch for Rahul Gandhi's response on his party's scams.

Rahul Gandhi would be mainly apprised about the scandals that took place during the term of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, said Bommai, adding that the details would also include the irregularities that took place in the process of appointment of teachers in 2016 where the appointments were done without inviting applications from aspirants.

Stepping up his onslaught on the Congress leadership, Bommai said the Congress government covered up scandals which took place in the appointments of Prosecutors and Police. On the other side, he said, ``We (BJP government) have arrested those involved in PSI appointment irregularities.''

He hit out at Siddaramaiah alleging that the latter had nobody to react to his tall claims and speeches. Bommai tried to provoke the former CM asking whether he really had some guts.

Claiming that he worked for the state's development despite the Covid crisis, the CM said his government had the people's mandate and the people voted for BJP by stripping the Congress of power. The BJP government implemented several pro-people works for the past three years in the state, he said.

The state government was currently releasing compensation to the people hit by floods and other calamities within a month, while the previous Congress government took more than 18 months for the same during its rule, he said.

The state government set aside Rs 3000 crore in its budget for the development of Kalyan Karnataka (Hyderabad-Karnataka region) and the funds would be increased to Rs 5000 crore in the next state budget, assured the CM, stating that his government had already drawn up an action plan with regard to it.

