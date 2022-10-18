Home States Karnataka

Congress Prez polls: Near 100% voting in Kharge's favour in Karnataka, says exit poll

Kharge, if elected, will be first non-Gandhi to hold post in over 2 decades; Counting of votes tomorrow

Published: 18th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tharoor_Kharge_Polling

Congress presidential candidates Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjin Kharge cast their votes on Ocober 17, 2022. (Photos | BP Deepu, EPS/ PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As voters lined up at polling booths to cast their franchise for the post of AICC president in Bengaluru on Monday, it was evident that party senior leader from Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge is the clear favourite. Kharge, opposition leader Siddarmaiah, Congress state president DK Shivakumar, opposition leader in the Council BK Hariprasad and other senior leaders stood in a queue and cast their votes in Bengaluru.

AICC presidential hopeful Mallikarjun
Kharge and CLP leader Siddaramaiah
exercise their franchise | Express

The ballot papers from the three polling booths at the Congress office were collected in a sealed container and taken to New Delhi by Pradesh Returning Officer Sudharshan Nachiappan, who is a former union minister. On Monday evening, Nachiappan left for Delhi with the container after it was sealed in the presence of important Congress leaders, including Kharge. The boxes collected from across the country will be kept in a strongroom till Wednesday, when they will be opened for counting by Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the AICC Election Authority.

An internal assessment, like an exit poll, was conducted after the election concluded at 4 pm. It  revealed that close to 99.9 per cent of support from Karnataka was for Kharge. Sources said that out of 503 votes, 501 were cast on Monday and an overwhelming number confirmed that they had voted for Kharge. Information from other states, including Kerala, revealed that Kharge had scored there as well.

An unofficial assessment is that Kharge could garner over 8,000 votes out of nearly 9,000 polled from different parts of the country, while the other contestant, Shashi Tharoor, could get less than 500 votes.
In Karnataka, among the absentees were Prashant Deshpande, son of RV Deshpande, and Nivedith Alva,
son of former union minister Margaret Alva. They had already informed party leaders that they would be out of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge congress Congress president polls
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp