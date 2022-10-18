Kisan Samman: Rs 1,007.26 crore transferred to 50.36 lakh farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre on Monday released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Fund. “What better Diwali gift than releasing 12th installment of central governments ambitious scheme PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the beneficiaries. 50.36 Lakh farmers from Karnataka have received Rs 1,007.26 crore. Heartfelt thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji for this gesture,” CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted.

So far, as many as 53.84 lakh farmer families have benefited from the scheme. Between March 2019 and July 2022, 53.83 lakh farmer families received financial assistance to the tune of Rs 9,968.57 crore from the Centre, said a note from the CM’s office.

All the payments must be done through the Aadhaar-based DBT scheme, and among all the states, Karnataka has bagged the award for 2020-21 for doing 96% of transactions through Aadhaar-based DBT transfer, the note said. The State Government implemented the PM-KISAN scheme from February 1, 2019, under which, Rs 6,000 is provided to farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000. The state provides an additional Rs 4,000 in financial assistance to farmers, given in two installments of Rs 2,000.

