Thousands witness theerthodbhava at Talacauvery in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Chants praising Goddess Cauvery reverberated across Talacauvery even as water gushed out from the river’s birthplace at 7.22 pm in the Mesha lagna on Monday. It was just a minute later than the predicted time and was witnessed by thousands of people.

Temple towns of Bhagamandala and Talacauvery wore a festive look, while hundreds of devotees from different Kodava Samajas and other Kodava organisations, wearing the traditional Kodava attire, marched barefoot from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery and witnessed the event. They sang hymns praising Cauvery, while the drums kept tune with the traditional ‘dudi kott’ beats. The rituals were conducted by temple chief priest Gururaj Achar and other priests.

It was after two years that the celebrations are being conducted on a full scale as thereCovid-related restrictions. Devotees arriving at Talacauvery will be served food by the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga till November 17.

