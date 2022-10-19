Home States Karnataka

Accused of theft, Dalit man dies after assault

A Dalit man died at a hospital, days after he was beaten up by his employer for allegedly stealing bananas from his farm at Itaka Dibbanahalli village in Madhugiri taluk.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A Dalit man died at a hospital, days after he was beaten up by his employer for allegedly stealing bananas from his farm at Itaka Dibbanahalli village in Madhugiri taluk. The victim is Purushottam Prasad (35). The accused Balaji Reddy of Kalenahalli has been arrested.

On September 29, Prasad went to the accused to demand his wages for working in his plantain farm. Accusing him of stealing bananas, the accused along with others subjected him to torture and handed him over to the Kodigenahalli police. SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad denied allegations by some Dalit forums that the police tortured the victim.

