Arun Singh must not speak lightly about Yatnal: Seer

Leaders, including Shashikant Patil, RK Patil, Dinesh Patil, Gundu Patil, Hanumant Kongali, BI Patil and Raju Magadum, were present.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BJP national general secretary, in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh should not speak lightly of Vijaypura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, warned Kudalasangam Panchamsali Peeth seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjay Swami, here on Tuesday.

Reacting to Singh’s  recent statement that Yatnal is not a BJP leader, the seer said, “It has hurt me and the Panchamsali Lingayat community. A state-level convention of the community will be held on October 21 at Hukkeri. We will give a fitting reply to his statements there.”

BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel should tell Singh not to make insulting statements against Panchamsali community leaders, including Yatnal, he said. “At the Hukkeri convention, we will decide on how to take forward the fight for our demands. We are now compelled to put pressure on the government by gathering over 25 Lakh people in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru,” he warned.

