Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi enters AP, thanks karyakartas in Karnataka

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed after a day’s break and entered Andhra Pradesh at Halaharavi village on Tuesday. Earlier, Rahul interacted with grassroot workers of the Congress and the yatri group from Karnataka at Sanganakallu village in Ballari district.

Rahul’s walk on Tuesday commenced from Halaharvi and concluded at Chagi. The yatra entered Karnataka at Chamarajanagar on September 30 and in the last 17 days, Rahul and his team have walked 430 km in the state.

Congress leaders, who interacted with Rahul on Tuesday, said that the Wayanad MP has asked them to be ready for the 2023 Assembly elections. “Rahul was keen on interaction with grassroot workers in Ballari. He thanked the Karnataka Congress for the arrangements made for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Incidentally, Rahul also voted in Congress presidential elections from Ballari,” said a Congress leader.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said Rahul’s yatra has brought hope for the people of the state. “Rahul is a down to earth person and his interaction with commoners during the yatra has made many go speechless,” he said. GS Mohammad Rafique, president, Ballari Block Congress Committee, said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will help to revive the party at the grassroots level.

‘MINISTER INVOLVED IN LAND SCAM’

Former Member of Parliament of Ballari VS Ugrappa accused minister B Sriramulu of being involved in an illegal land acquisition scam. Ugrappa said that Sriramulu is out on bail and he has no right to accuse the Congress and its leaders of corruption.

