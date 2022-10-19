Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Two inter-state water meetings held

Karnataka on Tuesday held two high-level meetings with their counte-rparts from other states on water sharing.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:24 AM

River Cauvery

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Tuesday held two high-level meetings with their counte-rparts from other states on water sharing. The fourth consultation meeting with the states was held to arrive at a consensus on implementation of Godavari (Inchamplli) - Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link project.

It was chaired by Bhopal Singh, Director General, National Water Development Authority, where officials from Karnataka, Telangana, AP, TN, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and MP participated.

“The meeting was held to arrive at a consensus on imple-mentation of Godavari-Cauvery link Pro-ject that envisages diversion of 141 tmcft of Godavari surplus water to the Krishna, Cauvery and Pennar basins,” an official said. The second meeting was on the construction of a bala-ncing reservoir at Navale for silt removal in Tungabhadra dam.

Comments

