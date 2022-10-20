Bommai targets Congress over encroachment of wakf properties

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over the issue of alleged encroachment of wakf properties in Karnataka.

Addressing the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Mahagaon in Kamalapur taluk, Bommai said that the State Government will probe the matter on the basis of the Anwar Manippady report on the misuse of wakf properties. He questioned the Minority community members how they could believe a party (Congress) which played a role in encroachment of wakf properties.

“The Anwar Manippady committee, which studied the encroachment of wakf properties in Karnataka, has submitted its report to the government. We will probe the matter on the basis of this report.

The BJP government is not against the Minority community,” Bommai said. On his government increasing SC/ST reservation, Bommai said the Congress that claims to champion the cause of Dalits failed to increase the quota during its rule. “Siddaramaiah calls himself the leader of AHINDAs... he has to introspect as to whether the AHINDA voters are still with him as hindulida (Backward) and Dalit voters have deserted him. Minorities too are also losing faith in the Congress,” the CM added. “We have launched the Sankalpa Yatra now.

After the 2023 Assembly elections, we will launch Vijaya Yatra (Victory rally),” he said. Meanwhile, Bommai reiterated that his government is committed to the welfare of the Kalyana-Karnataka region. “Our government has sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board. An additional Rs 5,000 crore will be sanctioned next year.

The government has already announced that it will construct 2,000 classrooms in the region. Sanction has also been given for procuring 316 buses to KKRTC. Bommai also announced that the government will establish a textile park in Raichur and Kalaburagi and a pharmaceutical park in Yadgir district As CM Bommai was addressing the gathering, it started to rain heavily causing trouble to those who had gathered. The CM thanked the people for listening to his speech amid the rain and bless the BJP in the next Assembly polls.

CM: RAHUL GANDHI WILL NEVER BECOME PM

Yadgir: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying the latter “does not know anything about the country nor knows the languages spoken in different states” and hence will never become the PM. Bommai was speaking at the UKP camp in Hunasagi town in Yadgir district. On the ‘PayCM’ campaign by Congress workers, Bommai said, “Let them agitate. They do not have much work to do. We are responsible for developing the state.”

Congress revs up #SayCM campaign

BENGALURU: After the ‘PayCM’ campaign, Congress leaders are trying to put the government on the mat with the ‘SayCM’ campaign. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at CM Bommai, tweeting, “@ BSBommai has stated that he will send the details of corruption of @INCKarnataka leaders to Shri @RahulGandhi. @BSBommai should not forget that @narendramodi is the PM now, and not Shri Rahul Gandhi. #SayCM.’’ The Congress is using the hashtag ‘SayCM’ to allege that the BJP does not keep its assurances.

