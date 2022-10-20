Have picked 126 candidates, list out on Nov 1: HDK

Home States Karnataka

On selecting candidates, he said JDS has shortlisted 126 probables out of the needed 224, and the list will be announced on November 1.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy at the JDS Janata Mitra convention at National College Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Assembly elections nearing, JDS which is going on its own Pancharatna Yatre from November 1 after tours by Congress and BJP, launched a twoday state-level conference in Mysuru on Wednesday. Releasing a CD and website on the yatre, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that with the yatre, the party will create awareness on the pro-people programmes of JDS.

“We have plans to provide free education, healthcare and housing to the people and also evolve programmes for farmers and women. The sixmonth yatre will pass through all the districts,” he said. On selecting candidates, he said JDS has shortlisted 126 probables out of the needed 224, and the list will be announced on November 1.

“JDS will contest from all the 224 seats aiming to win at least 126 seats,” he said. Taking a dig at CM Bommai for his remarks on providing evidence of the recruitment scams during the Siddaramaiah government to Rahu, he said Bommai should produce evidence before the state cabinet and order a probe.

Slamming Bommai for the poor state of roads in Bengaluru that have claimed the lives of several people, he said, “Even after the court took the state government to task on the state of roads, the government is not taking any steps,” he said. On the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi, he said, “The yatra is limited to just the jodo (duo) of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.”

Asked about Mandya MP Sumalatha asking Mandya JDS leaders, who had alleged she had taken a commission in the construction of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, to go before the Melkote temple and repeat the allegation, Kumaraswamy said he does not know who she is.

