Kalaburagi tur dal to be branded ‘Bheema Pulses’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agricult ure Minister BC Patil on Wednesday said the government will release ‘Bheema Pulses’ brand tur dal grown in Kalaburagi, with Geographical Index (GI) tag, to help farmers get a better price. “The farmers of the region will be registered through farm produce companies, and the pigeon pea will be procured directly from them. The amount will be credited to their accounts,” he told reporters. The government has allocated Rs 200 crore to the Karnataka Pulses Development Board, Kalaburagi, to develop ‘Bheema Pulses’ brand. “The dal , which has high protein, 21gm for every 100gm, 170mg fat, 130mg calcium, will be released in three varieties for consumers at reasonable prices,” he added.