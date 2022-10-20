Kharge’s elevation a big boost for Congress in Karnataka

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation as the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president is a big boost for the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. Although he will focus more on reviving Congress across the country, especially in the Hindi heartland and forging unity among Opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2024 General Elections, the Assembly election in his home state will be a major test of his leadership.

While his humble background will give a sense of confidence to party workers and leaders, his rich experience and deep understanding of Karnataka politics, unblemished image, uncompromising nature and good equations with leaders cutting across regions and communities are likely to boost the Congress’ prospects. Kharge is also known for his administrative acumen and loyalty to the party.

As the party president, he will have the final word as for the party affairs in the state are concerned and he can assert his authority to bring together different factions to face elections as one cohesive unit. His elevation is also seen as perfect social engineering as the party will be hoping to get back the support of Dalit voters who have moved away from Congress in recent years.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar is a Vokkaliga leader, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah enjoys support among the OBCs and former minister MB Patil is the campaign committee chief who can woo Lingayat voters. The Congress is buoyant after its good performance in the recent Assembly bypolls and Legislative Council elections and the party leaders in the state are making all-out efforts to put the BJP on the backfoot, especially on corruption issues.

Former AICC president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has only further enthused them. “The yatra has helped slowly generate a pro-Congress wave in Karnataka and Kharge’s elevation will help sustain it till the elections,” said political analyst MK Bhaskar Rao. It may also revive the demand in Congress to make a Dalit leader a CM.

“He is the senior-most Congress leader in the country. His life is a success story and whatever responsibility was given to him, he has discharged it efficiently. Except chief ministership, he has held many responsibilities,” said senior Congress leader BL Shankar. Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad said Kharge’s experience and stature will have their impact on elections, but everything should not be looked at from the point of elections.

“It is a proud moment for all Congressmen in Karnataka,” he added. Kharge enjoys a good rapport with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and other non- Congress anti-BJP leaders. As AICC general secretary incharge of Maharashtra, he was able to put together an unlikely coalition to keep BJP away from power. “Kharge’s elevation will bring a paradigm shift in politics,” said political analyst Prof Muzaffar Asadi. On its part, the party has launched an aggressive campaign and its leaders are confident of reconsolidating support among Lingayats and are trying to make the most of the government’s decision to increase reservations for the SC/ST communities. The BJP may dismiss the Congress presidential election stating that the focus will continue to be on the Nehru-Gandhi family. In Karnataka, it has to rework its strategy factor ing in Kharge’s elevation.

BENGALURU: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation as the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president is a big boost for the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. Although he will focus more on reviving Congress across the country, especially in the Hindi heartland and forging unity among Opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2024 General Elections, the Assembly election in his home state will be a major test of his leadership. While his humble background will give a sense of confidence to party workers and leaders, his rich experience and deep understanding of Karnataka politics, unblemished image, uncompromising nature and good equations with leaders cutting across regions and communities are likely to boost the Congress’ prospects. Kharge is also known for his administrative acumen and loyalty to the party. As the party president, he will have the final word as for the party affairs in the state are concerned and he can assert his authority to bring together different factions to face elections as one cohesive unit. His elevation is also seen as perfect social engineering as the party will be hoping to get back the support of Dalit voters who have moved away from Congress in recent years. State Congress president DK Shivakumar is a Vokkaliga leader, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah enjoys support among the OBCs and former minister MB Patil is the campaign committee chief who can woo Lingayat voters. The Congress is buoyant after its good performance in the recent Assembly bypolls and Legislative Council elections and the party leaders in the state are making all-out efforts to put the BJP on the backfoot, especially on corruption issues. Former AICC president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has only further enthused them. “The yatra has helped slowly generate a pro-Congress wave in Karnataka and Kharge’s elevation will help sustain it till the elections,” said political analyst MK Bhaskar Rao. It may also revive the demand in Congress to make a Dalit leader a CM. “He is the senior-most Congress leader in the country. His life is a success story and whatever responsibility was given to him, he has discharged it efficiently. Except chief ministership, he has held many responsibilities,” said senior Congress leader BL Shankar. Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad said Kharge’s experience and stature will have their impact on elections, but everything should not be looked at from the point of elections. “It is a proud moment for all Congressmen in Karnataka,” he added. Kharge enjoys a good rapport with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and other non- Congress anti-BJP leaders. As AICC general secretary incharge of Maharashtra, he was able to put together an unlikely coalition to keep BJP away from power. “Kharge’s elevation will bring a paradigm shift in politics,” said political analyst Prof Muzaffar Asadi. On its part, the party has launched an aggressive campaign and its leaders are confident of reconsolidating support among Lingayats and are trying to make the most of the government’s decision to increase reservations for the SC/ST communities. The BJP may dismiss the Congress presidential election stating that the focus will continue to be on the Nehru-Gandhi family. In Karnataka, it has to rework its strategy factor ing in Kharge’s elevation.