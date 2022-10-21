Assault by estate owner led to miscarriage: Dalit woman

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Dalit woman, who was allegedly assaulted and illegally detained at a coffee estate, along with 13 others, accused the estate owner of assaulting her which resulted in her miscarriage, during a presser. Following her discharge from the hospital, Arpita, the victim, said on Wednesday that the estate owner Jagadessh Gowda and his son Tilak Gowda allegedly assaulted her and the other workers, and also abused them for their caste.

The workers were confined in a room and allegedly assaulted by the estate owner in Hunisehalli Pura in Balehonnur police station limits. An FIR has been filed against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“I was treated at Kadabagere PHC, Mudigere hospital. I was shifted to the Chikkamagaluru General Hospital. My signature was taken on two to three sheets of papers that comprised my statement before the police. The police also made me sign on a blank sheet of paper. In my statement, I had alleged that the miscarriage was caused by the assault, but the police distorted my statement,” Arpita said.

The victim demanded that PSI Jayaram of Balehonnur police station be suspended, and urged the authorities to immediately arrest Jagadeesh and Tilak. “Anganwadi workers had visited the labour colony two weeks ago, and enquired about my health. The estate owners have a false statement,” she said. Bhim Army president Honnesh was present during the press conference.

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Dalit woman, who was allegedly assaulted and illegally detained at a coffee estate, along with 13 others, accused the estate owner of assaulting her which resulted in her miscarriage, during a presser. Following her discharge from the hospital, Arpita, the victim, said on Wednesday that the estate owner Jagadessh Gowda and his son Tilak Gowda allegedly assaulted her and the other workers, and also abused them for their caste. The workers were confined in a room and allegedly assaulted by the estate owner in Hunisehalli Pura in Balehonnur police station limits. An FIR has been filed against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “I was treated at Kadabagere PHC, Mudigere hospital. I was shifted to the Chikkamagaluru General Hospital. My signature was taken on two to three sheets of papers that comprised my statement before the police. The police also made me sign on a blank sheet of paper. In my statement, I had alleged that the miscarriage was caused by the assault, but the police distorted my statement,” Arpita said. The victim demanded that PSI Jayaram of Balehonnur police station be suspended, and urged the authorities to immediately arrest Jagadeesh and Tilak. “Anganwadi workers had visited the labour colony two weeks ago, and enquired about my health. The estate owners have a false statement,” she said. Bhim Army president Honnesh was present during the press conference.