Home States Karnataka

Assault by estate owner led to miscarriage: Dalit woman

The workers were confined in a room and allegedly assaulted by the estate owner in Hunisehalli Pura in Balehonnur police station limits.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Dalit woman, who was allegedly assaulted and illegally detained at a coffee estate, along with 13 others, accused the estate owner of assaulting her which resulted in her miscarriage, during a presser. Following her discharge from the hospital, Arpita, the victim, said on Wednesday that the estate owner Jagadessh Gowda and his son Tilak Gowda allegedly assaulted her and the other workers, and also abused them for their caste.

The workers were confined in a room and allegedly assaulted by the estate owner in Hunisehalli Pura in Balehonnur police station limits. An FIR has been filed against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

“I was treated at Kadabagere PHC, Mudigere hospital. I was shifted to the Chikkamagaluru General Hospital. My signature was taken on two to three sheets of papers that comprised my statement before the police. The police also made me sign on a blank sheet of paper. In my statement, I had alleged that the miscarriage was caused by the assault, but the police distorted my statement,” Arpita said.

The victim demanded that PSI Jayaram of Balehonnur police station be suspended, and urged the authorities to immediately arrest Jagadeesh and Tilak. “Anganwadi workers had visited the labour colony two weeks ago, and enquired about my health. The estate owners have a false statement,” she said. Bhim Army president Honnesh was present during the press conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit woma
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp