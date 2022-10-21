Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Ratna award for Puneeth Rajkumar on Nov 1

The award presentation ceremony will take place on the grand staircase at the entrance of Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 5 pm.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka's highest civilian award to be presented posthumously to Puneet Raj Kumar.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Karnataka Ratna’, the highest civilian award of the state, will be presented posthumously to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1. Announcing this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that, so far, eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting with ministers, senior officials and family members of Puneeth.

The award is being conferred on Punneth for his contribution to the Kannada film industry, Kannada language and culture, the CM said.  Calling him a real Karnataka Ratna, Bommai said Puneeth will always live in the hearts of people. “He must always be the source of inspiration for youth and hence the award is being conferred on him,” the CM added.

The award presentation ceremony will take place on the grand staircase at the entrance of Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 5 pm. Three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru during the 10-day celebrations, the CM said, responding to a question on the demand made by Puneeth’s fans that functions should be held at a larger scale to pay tributes to the late actor.

