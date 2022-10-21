Home States Karnataka

Kharge’s ability to avoid knee-jerk reactions a great advantage: BK Chandrashekar

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former minister Prof BK Chandrashekar said AICC president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge’s enormous patience and ability to avoid knee-jerk reactions is a great advantage.

Chandrashekar, who had closely worked with Kharge in the SM Krishna Cabinet, stated that his remarkable objectivity in matters of administration is admirable. “He was extraordinarily well informed on all matters that came before the Cabinet. He was probably the best Minister in the Cabinet. He will no doubt consult and work with senior colleagues following democratic principles,” Chandrashekar said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The former minister said he was entrusted with substantial responsibility by Krishna on the matter of Dr Rajkumar’s abduction by Veerappan. “I can never forget the kind and easy manner in which Kharge as Home Minister facilitated the discharge of my responsibility in the crisis, against the background that I had joined Congress only in 1997,” he stated.

