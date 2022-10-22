21 Karnataka officers shuffled: Kapil Mohan to head Tourism

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday announced the transfer of 21 officials, including those in the rank of additional chief secretary. ACS, Revenue Department, Kapil Mohan is transferred to the Tourism department; T K Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, is transferred to the Revenue department (disaster management, Bhoomi and UPOR); Prasad N V, secretary, Transport department, is transferred to Labour department; Jayaram N has been transferred from BWSSB to Revenue department, in place of Kapil Mohan; Janaki KM, Director, Kannada and Culture department, has been transferred as Additional Mission Director, Sakala. Gopal Krishna HN, Commissioner Youth Empowerment and Sports Department has been transferred as DC Mandya district. Nalini Atul, Controller of Exams, KPSC has been transferred as Chairman, Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board, Bengaluru. Raghunandan Murthy, Additional Com­m­issioner for Commercial taxes (enforcement), will be DC, Haveri district.

