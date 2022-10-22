Home States Karnataka

Call session to pass SC/ST quota bill: Siddaramaiah

Congress will support the Bill and once passed, CM Bommai can go to Delhi to get the approval from the Centre.

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: Instead of issuing an ordinance to increase the reservation for SC/STs, the government should convene a two-day legislature session to pass the Bill, suggested Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah at Gillesugur village of Raichur district on Friday.  Congress will support the Bill and once passed, CM Bommai can go to Delhi to get the approval from the Centre.

“The CM should do this instead of proffering excuses,” he added. Denying Bommai’s charges that Congress is against the increase in reservation, he said it was during the Congress-JDS coalition government that the Nagamohan Das committee was constituted to look into the quota issue. After the committee submitted the report to then CM BS Yeddyurappa, Congress members staged a dharna inside the House demanding its implementation, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ordinance Siddaramaiah SC/ST quota
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp