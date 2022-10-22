Call session to pass SC/ST quota bill: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: Instead of issuing an ordinance to increase the reservation for SC/STs, the government should convene a two-day legislature session to pass the Bill, suggested Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah at Gillesugur village of Raichur district on Friday. Congress will support the Bill and once passed, CM Bommai can go to Delhi to get the approval from the Centre.

“The CM should do this instead of proffering excuses,” he added. Denying Bommai’s charges that Congress is against the increase in reservation, he said it was during the Congress-JDS coalition government that the Nagamohan Das committee was constituted to look into the quota issue. After the committee submitted the report to then CM BS Yeddyurappa, Congress members staged a dharna inside the House demanding its implementation, he said.

