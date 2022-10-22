Close shave for students as Maharani’s College lab building in Mysuru collapses

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Students and staff members of the century-old Maharani’s Arts and Science College for Women in Mysuru had a miraculous escape when the roof of the chemical lab in the heritage building came crashing down within minutes after they vacated the lab.

It was due to the presence of mind of the college principal D Ravi that a major tragedy was averted. Ravi was in his chamber around 9.45 am when the chemistry department head K K Padmanabha brought to his notice the water seepage in the roof and cracks developed in the walls.

Sensing danger, Ravi asked the staff to turn off the power supply and lock the door of the lab. Five minutes later, the entire lab building collapsed. “When HoD Padmanabha called me, I went to the lab to inspect the damage around 10.25 am along with three other lecturers. I clicked pictures of the plaster which was peeling off from the ceiling on my cellphone and returned to my chamber.

I immediately called MLA L Nagendra and requested him to take up repair works. But within minutes, the building collapsed,” he said. Ravi expressed his helplessness for failing to take up repair work of the heritage building when the damage was noticed earlier as they needed approval from the Heritage Committee.

Lab equipment worth Rs 40L damaged, says college

“The government had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for renovation. The bhoomi puja was scheduled on Saturday,” the principal said. The management has declared a two-day holiday. However, the students will resume their classes in the new building which has 25 rooms.

A chemistry lecturer told TNIE that she, along with three other staff members, were in the lab in the morning but after noticing plaster falling from the ceiling, they left the room. The college, built by the Wadiyars, has 3,850 students, 350 faculty members, 50 staff, 30 UG and PG departments. College authorities claim that laboratory equipment worth `40 lakh was crushed under the debris.

Historian and Heritage Committee member Echanuru Kumar told TNIE that the committee conducted an inspection of the Maharani’s College in 2017 and recommended urgent repair and renovation work. Maharani College staff said there is seepage in botany, microbiology, computer science and zoology and most of the laboratories.

Tracing the history of the college, Kumar said the college was constructed by Wadiyars. Among the illustrious personalities who have visited the college are Rabindranath Tagore who addressed the students in 1919, and Sarojini Naidu. Mahatma Gandhi’s daughter-in-law Saraswathi Gandhi is an alumnus of the college.

MYSURU: Students and staff members of the century-old Maharani’s Arts and Science College for Women in Mysuru had a miraculous escape when the roof of the chemical lab in the heritage building came crashing down within minutes after they vacated the lab. It was due to the presence of mind of the college principal D Ravi that a major tragedy was averted. Ravi was in his chamber around 9.45 am when the chemistry department head K K Padmanabha brought to his notice the water seepage in the roof and cracks developed in the walls. Sensing danger, Ravi asked the staff to turn off the power supply and lock the door of the lab. Five minutes later, the entire lab building collapsed. “When HoD Padmanabha called me, I went to the lab to inspect the damage around 10.25 am along with three other lecturers. I clicked pictures of the plaster which was peeling off from the ceiling on my cellphone and returned to my chamber. I immediately called MLA L Nagendra and requested him to take up repair works. But within minutes, the building collapsed,” he said. Ravi expressed his helplessness for failing to take up repair work of the heritage building when the damage was noticed earlier as they needed approval from the Heritage Committee. Lab equipment worth Rs 40L damaged, says college “The government had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for renovation. The bhoomi puja was scheduled on Saturday,” the principal said. The management has declared a two-day holiday. However, the students will resume their classes in the new building which has 25 rooms. A chemistry lecturer told TNIE that she, along with three other staff members, were in the lab in the morning but after noticing plaster falling from the ceiling, they left the room. The college, built by the Wadiyars, has 3,850 students, 350 faculty members, 50 staff, 30 UG and PG departments. College authorities claim that laboratory equipment worth `40 lakh was crushed under the debris. Historian and Heritage Committee member Echanuru Kumar told TNIE that the committee conducted an inspection of the Maharani’s College in 2017 and recommended urgent repair and renovation work. Maharani College staff said there is seepage in botany, microbiology, computer science and zoology and most of the laboratories. Tracing the history of the college, Kumar said the college was constructed by Wadiyars. Among the illustrious personalities who have visited the college are Rabindranath Tagore who addressed the students in 1919, and Sarojini Naidu. Mahatma Gandhi’s daughter-in-law Saraswathi Gandhi is an alumnus of the college.