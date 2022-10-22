Home States Karnataka

Goa CM Pramod Sawant pokes Bommai on bad roads to Goa

Sawant said that once the roads on the Karnataka side are repaired, the Centre is expected to take up four-laning of the road from Belagavi to Goa via Chorla Ghat.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the condition of roads across Karnataka has turned from bad to worse, the state government, which blames it on heavy rain this year, is yet to take up the repair work. The pock-marked stretches got the attention of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who said the roads from Karnataka that connect his state are in an unmotorable condition.

Sawant said he took up the issue of repairing the roads with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Roads in Goa are good till the border, but once you enter Karnataka, they are unusable. For commuters, travelling on the road between Goa and Belagavi is a nightmare,” he said.

Sources said the Goa government may not go ahead with its plans of running electric buses to Karnataka if the condition of the roads continues to be pathetic. Goa MLA Ulhas Tuemkar, who is the chairman of Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) -- which is the Goa state transport undertaking, said that introducing electric buses on the route will be considered only after the corporation receives another lot of 150 electric buses by December. The corporation will also have to think of setting up charging stations in Belagavi before introducing e-buses, he added.

Sawant said that once the roads on the Karnataka side are repaired, the Centre is expected to take up four-laning of the road from Belagavi to Goa via Chorla Ghat. Although several routes are available to reach Panaji from Belagavi, the state highway via Chorla Ghat is the shortest between the two cities.

