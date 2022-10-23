Home States Karnataka

Belagavi prepares for grand Kittur Utsav on Monday

Meanwhile, a poetry session is planned on Monday, which will be inaugurated by Kittur MLA Dodagoudar, and where Mysore Dr Rajasekhar Jamadandi will officiate as the chiefguest.

Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doudagoudar in Belagavi on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi is all set to host a grand ‘Kittur Utsav’, which is being celebrated at the state-level for the first time on October 24, with several programmes being planned at the historical Kittur town and fort premises, including women’s festival, sports, seminars, poetry and so on.

Briefing reporters here in Belagavi on Saturday, Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar said, ‘This is the first time that a women’s festival has been organised at the state-level Kittur festival. In the morning, a seminar will be held on ‘Queens of Kittur’, and the writers will deliver talks on women personalities of Kittur.

Writer Dr Maitreyini Gadigeppagoudar will speak on Rani Channamma; Sunanda Emmi on Rani Rudramma; Tara BN on Rani Veeramma; and Jayashree Abbigeri about Rani Mallamma and Rani Janakibai. Later, a seminar on the dimensions of women’s empowerment will be held. Prof BK Tulsimala, RTI Commissioner BV Geetha, Lokayukta SP Yashoda Vantagodi and Danamma Jhalaki will speak on different topics, followed by a women’s poetry conference.”

Later, in the afternoon, a musical and dance programme, including the likes of Vaishali M Alagundi, Soumya Pattar, Radhabai Madar, and Saubhagyalakshmi Koppad, among others will be held, till late evening.

Meanwhile, a poetry session is planned on Monday, which will be inaugurated by Kittur MLA Dodagoudar, and where Mysore Dr Rajasekhar Jamadandi will officiate as the chiefguest. About 33 poets are expected to participate, after which an eminent team of researchers will take part in a session on ‘Major Developments in Kittur’. Also, a marathon will flagged off at Rani Channamma Circle in Kittur at 6.30 am, while a range of other traditional sports events will also be organised.

