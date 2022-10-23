Congress enthused by people’s response to Bharat Jodo Yatra: DKS

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, has given sufficient feedback on the problems being faced by the public and solutions to those problems will be included in the manifesto of Congress to be released during the upcoming Assembly elections, said KPCC president DK Shivakumar here on Saturday.

During the yatra, people said it has become difficult to live a peaceful life because of many problems created by the present government, thousands of youth being unemployed and prices of essential commodities increasing continuously, he said.

A large number of farmers, women, youth and children voluntarily participated in the yatra as they considered it nonpolitical and believed that it would bring cheer to their lives, he said.When Indira Gandhi visited Karnataka, thousands of people went to see her. The people of the state, coming from different parts of the state, showered the same love and affection on Rahul.

Congress will respond to their feelings, he added. “Rahul is the only leader who has taken up a padayatra of 3,750 km. Initially, we too thought that it would be difficult for Rahul and others to cover such a long distance. But now, after seeing the spirit of Rahul and enthusiasm of the people, we have come to the conclusion that Congress will again come back to power,” he said.

DKS, the drummer

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, who was dressed like a Congress Seva Dal worker, played drums like an expert during the yatra. He walked nearly one kilometre beating the drums.

RAICHUR: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, has given sufficient feedback on the problems being faced by the public and solutions to those problems will be included in the manifesto of Congress to be released during the upcoming Assembly elections, said KPCC president DK Shivakumar here on Saturday. During the yatra, people said it has become difficult to live a peaceful life because of many problems created by the present government, thousands of youth being unemployed and prices of essential commodities increasing continuously, he said. A large number of farmers, women, youth and children voluntarily participated in the yatra as they considered it nonpolitical and believed that it would bring cheer to their lives, he said.When Indira Gandhi visited Karnataka, thousands of people went to see her. The people of the state, coming from different parts of the state, showered the same love and affection on Rahul. Congress will respond to their feelings, he added. “Rahul is the only leader who has taken up a padayatra of 3,750 km. Initially, we too thought that it would be difficult for Rahul and others to cover such a long distance. But now, after seeing the spirit of Rahul and enthusiasm of the people, we have come to the conclusion that Congress will again come back to power,” he said. DKS, the drummer Meanwhile, Shivakumar, who was dressed like a Congress Seva Dal worker, played drums like an expert during the yatra. He walked nearly one kilometre beating the drums.