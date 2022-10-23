Home States Karnataka

Formulating laws clearly responsibility of lawmakers: Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said it is the responsibility of lawmakers to formulate laws with more clarity. At the golden jubilee celebrations of Hosadurga court, he said judges and advocates must be in a position to understand the relevance of court rulings.

On water disputes, he said many cases related to Karnataka are stuck in tribunals for two to three decades, and they have remained without any solution. This results in the wastage of water resources. If no changes are brought in, it will pose problems for the government, judges and judiciary, he added.

He said fast track courts and special courts are constituted with the help of advanced technology. But there is a need for litigants to get proper legal guidance and cooperation at the grassroots level.

Bommai said disputes are increasing in society and people are spending more time to get justice, hindering the country’s progress. In the current social system, ensuring justice is quite challenging. But India has the best legal system and it should be strengthened. Judiciary too needs reforms, he added.

