MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to participate in BJP’s backward-classes rally in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP, which is going all out to woo backward castes ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, will have Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who hails from the Kirar community classified as the Other Backward Class (OBC), as the chief guest for the backward classes’ state-level convention slated to be held in Kalaburagi on October 30.

The idea is to project him as the OBC icon along with state’s own leaders, such as Energy Minister Sunil Kumar. Since the backward Kuruba community in the state has been largely rallying behind Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and former minister KS Eshwarappa of BJP losing traction within the community, BJP is looking at attracting hundred OBC communities, other than Kurubas, including the Savitha Samaj, Madivala, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, carpenters, Kuruhina Shetty and others.

“Weavers play a decisive role in as many as 62 Assembly constituencies and we are going to organise them for the party,” BJP chief spokesperson MG Mahesh told The New Sunday Express. He said over five lakh people from across the state from every 224 Assembly constituencies will be taking part in the mega event.



A train that departs from Mysuru to Kalaburagi on the eve of October 30 will have seven additional bogies. Grassroots party workers have voluntarily booked the tickets of participants by paying Rs 800 per head.

