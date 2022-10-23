Home States Karnataka

Rs 100 to schools row: Govt rolls back order

The decision had drawn flak not only from the general public, but also from educationists, NGOs, student organisations and politicians.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Under heavy criticism from various quarters, the Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department on Saturday withdrew its controversial order that directed parents of every student studying in a government school to donate Rs 100 every month for the school’s development. The department had issued a circular on Wednesday, announcing the new “scheme” to encourage parents of government school students to make the donation to the respective School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs).

The decision had drawn flak not only from the general public, but also from educationists, NGOs, student organisations and politicians. Many had pointed out that through the order the government was putting pressure on families living Below Poverty Line (BPL). They also pointed out that despite the donation being voluntary, a parent’s failure to donate would eventually lead to discrimination among students.

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and Ramalinga Reddy were among those who had voiced their concern over the order, stating that the department was targeting and looting students. Organisations had called the order a violation of a child’s Right To Education (RTE). On the instructions of School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh, the department withdrew the order on Saturday. The minister had earlier said in Mysuru that the circular was issued without his consultation, but with the approval of the Commissioner of Public Instruction R Vishal.

Meanwhile, the decision to withdraw the order has been welcomed by many. “This is a victory of the people. We hereby call upon all students to stay united and be prepared to build stronger movements when such policies are implemented in future,” said Ajay Kamath, State Secretary, All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO). Meanwhile, ruling out any stepmotherly treatment to the district, the CM said it has not been possible to give representation to Chitradurga due to a changing political scenario. However, this time around, efforts will be made to give representation, he added.

