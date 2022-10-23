Home States Karnataka

Upper Bhadra Karnataka's first national project: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the Upper Bhadra scheme will become the state’s first national project.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses the gathering after laying the foundation stone for development works in Hosadurga on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the Upper Bhadra scheme will become the state’s first national project. Talking to reporters before heading to an official event at Hosadurga on Saturday, Bommai said that the scheme has got approval of the authorities concerned, and the Union Jal Shakti Minister has been requested to get it passed in the Union Cabinet. “Once the approval comes through, grants will arrive to kick-start the work. All efforts are being made in this regard. Upper Bhadra will become the state’s first national project,” he reiterated.

On the issue of rail connectivity, the CM said that the Tumakuru-Davanagere railway line has been reviewed and directions have been issued to acquire land for the project, followed by any other steps as needed. Necessary funds will also be released.

Asked about the delay in the acquisition of 1.7 acres for the Upper Bhadra scheme for the last two years, Bommai said there are some issues pertaining to a few farmers, but they will be resolved soon.
On the Cabinet expansion and representation for Chitradurga district,  he said he will be going to Delhi soon, where they will be discussed.

Meanwhile, ruling out any step-motherly treatment to the district, the CM said it has not been possible to give representation to Chitradurga due to a changing political scenario. However, this time around, efforts will be made to give representation, he added.

