Four days after Belagavi teen’s murder, three held

Published: 24th October 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Belagavi city police on Sundya arrested three persons, including two minors, in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old  Prajwal Shivanand Karegar on October 19 on the outskirts of Mucchandi village in Belagavi taluk. Investigation revealed that old rivalry between two groups resulted in the murder.  

The accused are Laxman Yallappa Hosamani (19) a resident of Khanagaon (BK) of Belagavi taluk. Two more teenagers were arrested, who are studying in PU first and second years. Karegar was found murdered at a farmland in Mucchhandi vil­lage in Belagavi taluk. A team led by inspector Prabhakar Dharmatti from Camp police station cracked the case.
 

