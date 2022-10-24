Karnataka: Leopard litters in cane field, two cubs handed over to foresters

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Those around T Narasipur town in Mysuru and adjoining Mandya districts are living in fear as a leopard has given birth to two cubs at a sugarcane field. The farm owner, who heard the calls of the cubs, alerted the villagers and handed them over to the forest department.

Shankar Chikkanna, a farmer from Kempapura in Sosale hobli, has written to the forest department, stating that 11 days ago, the leopard carried away his dogs from his land on survey number 152, 153, 90, 91 and 92.

Another farmer, Jagannath K, too said that the leopard killed and ate his Mudhol hound. The leopard attacking the dog has been caught on his CCTV camera. He too has complained to the Forest Department. He said that sighting a leopard in Brindavan Gardens at KRS Dam, which is around 30 km away, has only stoked people’s fear further. Labourers are now scared to work in the fields.

PCCF Vijay Gogi and APCCF Kumar Pushkar were both unavailable for comment when TNIE tried to contact them on Sunday evening. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is handling the forest portfolio after the minister, Umesh Katti, passed away recently. There have been demands for him to hand it over to a competent person as important files related to the department have been pending as he has been busy.

