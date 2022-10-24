Karnataka Minister Anand Singh's 'costly' gifts to elected reps triggers controversy

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Tourism Minister Anand Singh, who represents the Hosapete constituency, is at the centre of a controversy as he has lavished elected members of his constituency with expensive Deepavali gifts.

The invitation for the Lakshmi puja at his house has come in a box and contains gold, silver, clothing and cash. Photos of the box and its contents have now gone viral. Singh refused to comment on the criticism.

He has distributed two sets of gift boxes one for municipal corporation members and the other for gram panchayat members. While Rs 1 lakh cash, 144 gm of gold, 1 kg of silver, a silk saree, a dhoti and a dry fruit box have been given for municipal members, panchayat members have received lesser cash and no gold, but all the other items.

The Hosapete constituency has one Municipal corporation with 35 elected and five nominated members and 10 gram panchayats with 182 members. It’s said that some elected municipal members refused to take the gift boxes and alleged that Singh is doling out goodies as the Assembly elections are nearing.

But supporters said Singh sends gifts to elected representatives every Deepavali and it has become a controversy this year only because of the impending polls. They said besides elected representatives, officials and other important persons in the district too were sent the gift boxes.

“Singh sends gift boxes as part of the invitation during every Ganesha and Deepavali festivals. He sends them to his close friends and elected representatives. We are not sure why it has been whipped into a controversy,” said a supporter of Anand Singh from Hosapete.



HUBBALLI: Tourism Minister Anand Singh, who represents the Hosapete constituency, is at the centre of a controversy as he has lavished elected members of his constituency with expensive Deepavali gifts. The invitation for the Lakshmi puja at his house has come in a box and contains gold, silver, clothing and cash. Photos of the box and its contents have now gone viral. Singh refused to comment on the criticism. He has distributed two sets of gift boxes one for municipal corporation members and the other for gram panchayat members. While Rs 1 lakh cash, 144 gm of gold, 1 kg of silver, a silk saree, a dhoti and a dry fruit box have been given for municipal members, panchayat members have received lesser cash and no gold, but all the other items. The Hosapete constituency has one Municipal corporation with 35 elected and five nominated members and 10 gram panchayats with 182 members. It’s said that some elected municipal members refused to take the gift boxes and alleged that Singh is doling out goodies as the Assembly elections are nearing. But supporters said Singh sends gifts to elected representatives every Deepavali and it has become a controversy this year only because of the impending polls. They said besides elected representatives, officials and other important persons in the district too were sent the gift boxes. “Singh sends gift boxes as part of the invitation during every Ganesha and Deepavali festivals. He sends them to his close friends and elected representatives. We are not sure why it has been whipped into a controversy,” said a supporter of Anand Singh from Hosapete.