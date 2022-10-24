Rahul Gandhi thanks Kannadigas for their love as yatra enters Telangana

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: The Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded in Raichur district on Sunday. On its last day in Karnataka, the yatra began from Anandgal School near Yarmaras of Raichur district, following which Rahul halted near Shaktinagar checkpost for some tea.

The yatra then entered Mahabubnagar in Telangana crossing the Krishna River bridge. The yatra covered 14 km in Karnataka on the last day. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad, former ministers H Anjaneya and Krishna Byregowda, and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed were present.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said, “Karnataka’s great poet & writer Kuvempu had described this land as ‘a garden of peace and harmony for all’. His immortal words have been reaffirmed through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Karnataka for their love and support”

In a Facebook post, the Wayanad MP said, “Thank you, Raichur, for the wonderful support extended to the #Bharat Jodo Yatra. We have walked 500 km in Karnataka and received immense love, unconditional affection and unimaginable strength from each Kannadiga. The days of yatra have shown me that there is palpable distress among people, but also a passion to fight for their dreams’.

“Kannadigas have resolved to fight unemployment, control inflation and put an end to hate: Kannadigas have resolved to stop the BJP’s 40 per cent commission sarkar, and we will fight alongside them in this battle, until Karnataka emerges victorious, embracing peace & prosperity once again,” he added. After reaching Gadeballur village of Telangana, Rahul had lunch and continued his padayatra to Maktal.

