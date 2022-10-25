Biocon exec Kiran Mazumdar’s husband John Shaw dies at 73

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: John Shaw, husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passed away at a private hospital on Monday. He was 73. He was ailing for some time and had been admitted to hospital last week. He was cremated at the Wilson Garden crematorium at 3 pm on Monday.

A Scotsman and an Indophile, he was the chairman and managing director of textiles MNC Madura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999. He served as the vice-chairman and non-executive director of Biocon for over 22 years before retiring in July 2021.

He played a major role in the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company into a globally recognized bio-pharmaceutical major. He ensured the highest levels of corporate governance and oversaw financial and strategic development of the group.

He was on the advisory board of various Biocon Group companies. He held a master’s degree in (hons) economics, history and political economy from the University of Glasgow, UK. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Glasgow.

BENGALURU: John Shaw, husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passed away at a private hospital on Monday. He was 73. He was ailing for some time and had been admitted to hospital last week. He was cremated at the Wilson Garden crematorium at 3 pm on Monday. A Scotsman and an Indophile, he was the chairman and managing director of textiles MNC Madura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999. He served as the vice-chairman and non-executive director of Biocon for over 22 years before retiring in July 2021. He played a major role in the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company into a globally recognized bio-pharmaceutical major. He ensured the highest levels of corporate governance and oversaw financial and strategic development of the group. He was on the advisory board of various Biocon Group companies. He held a master’s degree in (hons) economics, history and political economy from the University of Glasgow, UK. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Glasgow.