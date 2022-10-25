Karnataka: Kite thread turns killer for Belagavi boy

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A thread used to fly kites, commonly called ‘maanja’, claimed the life of a six-year-old boy when he was sitting in front of his father who was riding a two-wheeler in Belagavi on Monday. The thread cut through the neck of the boy, killing him. The deceased is Vardhan Iranna Byali of Hattargi village in Hukkeri taluk.

The father-son duo came to Belagavi to shop for Deepavali when the incident took place near Gandhi Nagar bridge. Vardhan’s father Iranna didn’t realise what had happened and people who gathered at the spot shifted the kid to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

