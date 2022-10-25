Karnataka: Pontiff of Kanchugal Bandemutt in Ramanagara district found hanging   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a second case of suicide by a seer in the last 50 days in Karnataka, the pontiff of the Kanchugal Bandemutt reportedly ended his life in his living room inside the mutt premises in Kempapura village of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara district.

The deceased, Basavalinga Swamiji, (45), was found hanging from the grills of a window in his room. The incident came to light on Monday morning. The seer has left behind a three-page death note, giving hints of being depressed over some people who were trying to defame him by making false accusations.

The seer is said to have taken the extreme step after performing his morning puja on Monday. Police sources said that some people were trying to remove him from his position. Besides trying to defame him, he was also mentally harassed for some time.

The seer said in his suicide note that he was under depression for the last six months. About 10 to 15 people are suspected to have harassed the seer, of whom names of two suspects are said to have been mentioned in the death note.

Ramanagara district Superintendent of Police (SP) K Santosh Babu told TNIE that it was too early to comment on the possible reasons for the death. “We do not know who exactly is behind the suicide. In the death note, there is no specific mention of anybody. The seer has said that he was under severe depression and was also extremely upset over something,” the SP said.

The mutt has a history of over 400 years and is said to be one of the biggest mutts in Magadi. It also runs many educational institutions. The seer was appointed as the head of the mutt 25 years ago. A noted Lingayat seer Basava Siddalinga Swamiji from Madiwaleshwar Mutt at Neginhal near Belagavi died by suicide in the first week of September.

It was alleged that he was upset over an audio clip going viral in which two women had accused several seers of harassing women in the mutts.in December last year, a 62-year-old seer of the Chilume Mutt in Solur of Magadi also died by suicide, due to suspected depression.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

