Security stepped up in Shivamogga after trio attacks man who attended Savarkar event 

By PTI

SHIVAMOGGA: (KTK): A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked here on Monday by three assailants shouting anti-RSS slogans, prompting the police to strengthen security in the town. Shivamogga had witnessed the murder of a Hindutva activist on the night of February 20 this year.

The victim, Prakash, claimed the attackers were not locals, adding he had attended an event on Hindutva idealogue V D Savarkar recently.

Prakash was attacked on Monday late night allegedly by three persons who came on a motorbike, police said.

The attack took place at Bharamappa Layout. The assailants reportedly threw stones at him and allegedly shouted slogans and passed comments against the RSS and Hindutva activists, police added.

Prakash suffered minor head injuries in the attack and has been admitted to McGann Hospital in the town.

He was safe, police said, adding they are examining the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

The victim said he was attacked while returning home from a bus stand, and that he does not know why he was attacked, for he claimed he had no enmity nor was he associated with any organisation.

"Two men started hitting me with their hands, then stones and other things, and kicked me, they used some derogatory words against RSS and activists, while one was on the bike. I fell to the ground, they still attacked me, but somehow I got up, they hit me in my face and then on my head which led to bleeding, I somehow ran towards my home nearby, but they came chasing and attacked me with stones. As soon as my mother opened the door, I ran in," he told reporters.

Senior police officials visited the area where tension prevailed for a couple of hours soon after the attack and police reportedly carried out a route march.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said there is no need to panic, the situation was under control, officials and staff had been deployed, check-posts erected and there have also been patrols.

"The guilty will be punished. The CCTV visuals are being looked into. We have some suspicions, but can't reveal as the investigation is on," he said.

Amid reports that the assailants, while leaving the spot, allegedly threatened the family members of Harsha, a Hindu activist who was murdered earlier this year, police promised them and locals security.

The city witnessed several incidents of communal flare-up following the murder of 28-year-old Harsha which came close on the heels of the murder of two youths, Salim, and Abdulla, 23, of Sulebailu.

