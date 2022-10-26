Home States Karnataka

Lingayat seer found dead in Karnataka's Kanchugal Bande Math was honey trapped, suspect Police

A couple of pages of purported death note were found in which he has accused some people of harassing and blackmailing him by assassinating his character and has even named them.

Published: 26th October 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Lingayat seer of Karnataka's Kanchugal Bandemath

Sri Basavalingeshwara Swami, Lingayat seer of Karnataka's Kanchugal Bandemath.

By PTI

RAMANAGARA: The seer of Kanchugal Bande Math here was suspected to have been honey trapped and blackmailed, which allegedly forced him to end his life, police sources said on Wednesday.

Sri Basavalingeshwara Swami, the head of the Math in Kempupura of Magadi taluk here, which has a history of more than 400 years, was found hanging from a window grill of the puja house at the math's premises on Sunday.

A couple of pages of purported death note were found in which he has accused some people of harassing and blackmailing him by assassinating his character and has even named them.

The 45-year-old Lingayat seer was honey-trapped and often blackmailed after the Murugha Math Chief Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested in a sexual harassment case, the sources claimed.

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.

Sharanaru is an accused in the case where two minor girls were allegedly sexually abused.

They were students in the school run by Murugha Math and stayed in the math's hostel.

ALSO READ | Lingayat seer from Madiwaleshwar Mutt commits suicide over audio on seers harassing women

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Basavalingeshwara Swami Kanchugal Bande Math Lingayat seer death Honey trap
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp