One dies, 37 take ill after drinking water in Karnataka's Yadgir

Shahapur Tahsildar, Madhuraj inspects an open well at Hotpet village

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

YADGIR: One person died and 37 others took ill after drinking contaminated water at Hotpet village of Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district in the last three days. The deceased has been identified as Honnappa Gowda. 

Shahapur Tahsildar Madhuraj told TNIE over phone that in all, 37 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported from Hotpet village since Saturday. He, however, said that as per medical report, there are also other reasons for the death of Honnappa Gowda, besides consumption of contaminated water. Two other persons died in the village in the last three days but their deaths are not linked to the contaminated water, the Tahsildar added.

Madhuraj said that he visited Hotpet village on Sunday and residents of the village complained to him that storm water drain water got mixed with piped water in some pockets due to some damaged pipes. The overhead tank in the village has also not been cleaned for several months. 

Inhalation of pesticide at the time of spraying the paddy crop might also be one of the reasons for people falling ill, he said. Madhuraj said that 31 people have been discharged and six persons are still undergoing treatment at the PHC sub-centre in Hotpet. A team of doctors and an ambulance have been deployed in village to treat the patients, he said. 

Just a fortnight ago, 23 people of Mandeval village of Jewargi taluk (Kalaburagi district) fell ill after drinking contaminated water. Five persons reportedly died and many people fell ill in Raichur city in June for the same reason.
 

