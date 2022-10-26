This temple in Karnataka's Dharwad is open only 3 days a year

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: A temple at Tabakadahonnalli in Dharwad remains open for devotees for only three days in a year, during Deepavali. Devotees don’t use lights in here, instead, they light centuries-old lamps to have darshan of Goddess Holalamma Devi. The temple attracts devotees even from afar.

The villagers have different stories about the temple. It is believed that the goddess grants her wishes and she is also known as the ‘goddess of fertility’. Many devotees opine that the temple has been in existence for the past many centuries, but none is aware of its exact history.

A Gram Panchayat member said there are a few unique rituals here. There is an unwritten rule that once a devotee visits the temple and if his or her wish is fulfilled, one needs to compulsorily hold rituals on these special three days.

“We have been coming here for the past three years and have seen notable changes in our life. Our wishes have been fulfilled. A majority of people suffering from infertility have got good results after coming here,” a devotee added.

