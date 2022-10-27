'Will stop tourists at gate': Kodagu farmers caution against opening of new safari route at Nagarahole

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Work is ongoing in full swing for the establishment of a new safari route inside the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Kodagu.

However, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members supported by the local villagers have opposed the project and have cautioned to stop tourist entry from this gate.

Alongside being popular for its rich wildlife, the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve is famous for its safari that is taken up by thousands. While the safari was conducted inside the core forest area a few years ago, it is currently being carried out from two gates – at Nancchi Gate near Kutta in Kodagu and at Veerana Hosahalli Gate near Kabini.

With an intention to further promote safari activities, the forest department has now taken to establishing two new safari routes – at Majjigehalla in Anechowkuru of Kodagu and at Matturu in Periyapatna taluk.

“The wildlife conflict in the area is at its peak. The opening of a new safari route inside the tiger reserve will result in more conflict as the wildlife will be forced to the forest fringes due to the increased movement of vehicles. We have learnt that the forest department will dig the salt licks or the mineral licks in the buffer zone to attract wildlife outside the core forest area and into the buffer zone," opined K Manu Somaiah., the district president and state secretary of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.

He said, "They will plant lantanas across the forest fringe to attract deer, which will in turn attract a chain of wildlife. This means that the wildlife will be drawn to the forest borders threatening the lives of villagers and the livestock of the farmers."

He alleged that the department has no funds for handing over compensation or installing railway barricades across conflict areas. “But it has enough funds to carry out unwanted development work inside the forest,” he added.

However, a forest department official confirmed that the safari is being planned to ensure good maintenance of the forest. “This is not exactly a project to attract tourists. But this will ensure the maintenance of the forest as we are improving the road network and creating fire lines. This project is part of wildlife management and it is being done scientifically."

"Out of the 840 sq km area of Nagarahole, safari is being operated in 20 sq km and is being done in the best interest of the wildlife. Opening safari in the buffer zone will also ensure that the wildlife will not move out of the forest due to the increased monitoring of the wildlife movement through safari,” opined BN Niranjan Murthy, Kodagu division Chief Conservator of Forest.

