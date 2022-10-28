Eye on polls, HD Kumaraswamy promises varsity in Old Mysuru region

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to make its foothold strong in the Old Mysuru region, ahead of 2023 assembly polls, party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said that he has plans to set up a university named after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

“If the party is voted to power, the university will be set up in Magadi’’, he announced on Thursday. In an apparent move to woo the Vokkaliga community, HDK also said that he is committed to increase the reservation for Vokkaligas from four per cent to 10 per cent if he becomes the chief minister again. The former CM has received backing from some religious heads of the community.

Interestingly, some BJP legislators from the Vokkaliga community too have backed Kumaraswamy as was evident when South East Graduates’ constituency MLC Chidananda Gowda openly said at a public rally that he would be more than happy if Kumaraswamy became the CM again.

This has become cause for concern for the BJP which is also making all out efforts to strengthen its base in the region. The party is pinning its hopes on Higher Education Minister Dr C Ashwatnarayan and former minister C P Yogeshwar to brighten its chances in the region. The ruling party has now planned a convention for the SC community in Mysuru.

