Karnataka seer suicide: Video surfaces, police look for mystery woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramanagara district police investigating the abetment of suicide case of 45-year-old Basavalinga Swami, seer of Kanchugal Bandemutt of Magadi taluk, are looking into the video, said to be of the victim while on video call with a woman. The video has gone viral.

A woman, whose voice is heard in the call, is suspected to have recorded the video. Police are checking the genuineness of the video, if any such woman existed, and whether she could have abetted the seer to take the extreme step. Police also recovered the mobile phones of the driver and priest of the mutt, who were reportedly close to the seer. After the video chat surfaced, police are questioning three women, to ascertain who recorded the video.

Police also suspect that another suicide note was taken away by somebody in the mutt, and warned that stringent action would be taken if it is not handed over to police. Police are yet to get confirmation that a woman was involved in the seer’s suicide. The needle of suspicion is pointing towards a prominent person with whom the seer spoke in the wee hours of Monday, minutes before taking the extreme step. Preliminary investigations suggest the seer was depressed over some personal issues.

The seer reportedly died by suicide in his living room inside the mutt in Kempapura village in Magadi taluk, early on Monday. He left behind a note mentioning the names of a few persons. Police took up a case of abetment of suicide under 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was transferred from Kudur police to Magadi police.

BENGALURU: Ramanagara district police investigating the abetment of suicide case of 45-year-old Basavalinga Swami, seer of Kanchugal Bandemutt of Magadi taluk, are looking into the video, said to be of the victim while on video call with a woman. The video has gone viral. A woman, whose voice is heard in the call, is suspected to have recorded the video. Police are checking the genuineness of the video, if any such woman existed, and whether she could have abetted the seer to take the extreme step. Police also recovered the mobile phones of the driver and priest of the mutt, who were reportedly close to the seer. After the video chat surfaced, police are questioning three women, to ascertain who recorded the video. Police also suspect that another suicide note was taken away by somebody in the mutt, and warned that stringent action would be taken if it is not handed over to police. Police are yet to get confirmation that a woman was involved in the seer’s suicide. The needle of suspicion is pointing towards a prominent person with whom the seer spoke in the wee hours of Monday, minutes before taking the extreme step. Preliminary investigations suggest the seer was depressed over some personal issues. The seer reportedly died by suicide in his living room inside the mutt in Kempapura village in Magadi taluk, early on Monday. He left behind a note mentioning the names of a few persons. Police took up a case of abetment of suicide under 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was transferred from Kudur police to Magadi police.