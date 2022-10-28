Karnataka: Three properties that housed ‘illegal’ abattoirs attached under new law

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Revenue Department has attached three properties that housed illegal cattle slaughterhouses in Mangaluru under the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. This is probably the first such attachment in Karnataka after the stringent Act came into effect last year.

The illegal slaughterhouses were allegedly being operated by Hakeem and Mohammed Parvez at a house in Katipalla. Another person, Bathish, was running a slaughterhouse at a shed attached to a house in Arkula and Yusuf, Hakeem and Siraj were doing similar activities at a house in Ganjimutt. The seizure of these properties took place in August, but has come to light only on Thursday.

C Madan Mohan, Assistant Commissioner and sub-divisional magistrate, Mangaluru Sub-Division, had issued an order to seize these properties under Sections 8(4) and 8(5) of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. Following the seizure, the Mangaluru Tahsildar has entered property attachment in the respective RTCs, which means the concerned owners cannot sell the property until the matter is settled in court.

Mangaluru City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, in whose constituency the three slaughterhouses are located, claimed that the attachments were the first such incidents under the new law. He said that while the notices to the accused were served six months ago, the property attachment was mentioned in the RTC recently.

