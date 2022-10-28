Home States Karnataka

Miscreants didn’t threaten slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s kin: SP

The reason was Praveen and Fouzan had old rivalries and would stare at each other whenever they would come face to face.

Published: 28th October 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 04:25 AM

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar GK said that the miscreants who indulged in a verbal duel with one Praveen over old rivalry at Seegehatti on October 24 did not threaten the family of slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha as claimed by his sister Ashwini. She has also not filed any complaint in this regard, he added.

The SP told reporters here on Thursday that Market Fouzan, Faraz and Azhar alias Azzu and two others, who are yet to be traced, went to Seegehatti on two bikes and entered into a verbal duel with Praveen. “Later, they went to Bharamappa Nagar and argued with Prakash and attacked him with a brick.

The reason was Praveen and Fouzan had old rivalries and would stare at each other whenever they would come face to face. Prakash and Praveen had also passed comments against Fouzan a few days ago. The entire incident occurred due to personal rivalry,” the SP said.

