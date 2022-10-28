Home States Karnataka

Over 5 lakh people to attend BJP OBC meet in Karnataka's Kalaburagi: Minister Sunil Kumar

In the next two months, the party will be holding many conventions of different communities across Karnataka.

Karnataka Minister Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Kannada and Culture and Energy V Sunil Kumar said over 5 lakh people are expected to take part in the BJP OBC morcha convention in Kalaburagi on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and other senior BJP leaders will address the convention.

In the next two months, the party will be holding many conventions of different communities across Karnataka. Sunil said the Union and State governments have given priority to the development of people from the Backward Classes, unlike the previous governments that only spoke, but did not do anything.

The minister said the government has released Rs 250 crore for the welfare of Backward Classes and the process is on to identify smaller communities and take measures for their welfare. The party has invited 205 OBC community leaders for the meet. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said five teams headed by former minister KS Eshwarappa’s leadership had toured Karnataka.

