Home States Karnataka

Ryots against new Nagarahole safari route

However, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members supported by the local villagers have opposed the project.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers express dissatisfaction over the new project at Nagarahole

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI : Work on a new safari route inside the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Kodagu is in full swing. However, several villagers in the area are opposing the project, and they have also gained support from a farmers association. Meanwhile, the association has threatened to stop tourism at the new spot. While the safari was conducted inside the core forest area a few years ago, it is currently being carried out from two gates - Nancchi Gate near Kutta in Kodagu and at Veerana Hosahalli Gate near Kabini.

In a bid to further promote safari activities, the forest department has now taken to establishing two new safari routes - at Majjigehalla in Anechowkuru of Kodagu and at Matturu in Periyapatna taluk. Work is at full swing near Anechowkuru. However, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members supported by the local villagers have opposed the project.

“The wildlife conflict in the area is at its peak. The opening of a new safari route inside the tiger reserve will result in more conflict,” opined K Manu Somaiah, state secretary of the sangha. However, a forest official mentioned that the safari would ensure good maintenance of the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarahole Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp