Ryots against new Nagarahole safari route

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI : Work on a new safari route inside the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Kodagu is in full swing. However, several villagers in the area are opposing the project, and they have also gained support from a farmers association. Meanwhile, the association has threatened to stop tourism at the new spot. While the safari was conducted inside the core forest area a few years ago, it is currently being carried out from two gates - Nancchi Gate near Kutta in Kodagu and at Veerana Hosahalli Gate near Kabini.

In a bid to further promote safari activities, the forest department has now taken to establishing two new safari routes - at Majjigehalla in Anechowkuru of Kodagu and at Matturu in Periyapatna taluk. Work is at full swing near Anechowkuru. However, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members supported by the local villagers have opposed the project.

“The wildlife conflict in the area is at its peak. The opening of a new safari route inside the tiger reserve will result in more conflict,” opined K Manu Somaiah, state secretary of the sangha. However, a forest official mentioned that the safari would ensure good maintenance of the forest.

MADIKERI : Work on a new safari route inside the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Kodagu is in full swing. However, several villagers in the area are opposing the project, and they have also gained support from a farmers association. Meanwhile, the association has threatened to stop tourism at the new spot. While the safari was conducted inside the core forest area a few years ago, it is currently being carried out from two gates - Nancchi Gate near Kutta in Kodagu and at Veerana Hosahalli Gate near Kabini. In a bid to further promote safari activities, the forest department has now taken to establishing two new safari routes - at Majjigehalla in Anechowkuru of Kodagu and at Matturu in Periyapatna taluk. Work is at full swing near Anechowkuru. However, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members supported by the local villagers have opposed the project. “The wildlife conflict in the area is at its peak. The opening of a new safari route inside the tiger reserve will result in more conflict,” opined K Manu Somaiah, state secretary of the sangha. However, a forest official mentioned that the safari would ensure good maintenance of the forest.