Weightlifter cries for funds to participate in Faridabad event

By Express News Service

UDUPI : A fina l-year degree student, Yashaswini V Bhandary of Nadsalu, Padubidri, who has been into weightlifting for the past five years, is struggling to participate at a national-level event in Faridabad. Yashaswini said she bagged gold at a tournament held in Mysuru recently.

However, to participate at the national event in Faridabad, she requires Rs 75,000-1 lakh, which her family is unable to afford. Also, a lack of support from the state government has only made things more difficult for Yashaswini. Vinay D Bhandary, Yashaswini’s father, who works as a hair-dresser, said that his daughter is passionate about weightlifting.

“The tournament to be held in Faridabad is organised by Indian Weightlifting Federation from October 27 to November 2.,” he said. Presently, Yashaswini is unable to gather the required resources to be in Faridabad by October 31.

UDUPI : A fina l-year degree student, Yashaswini V Bhandary of Nadsalu, Padubidri, who has been into weightlifting for the past five years, is struggling to participate at a national-level event in Faridabad. Yashaswini said she bagged gold at a tournament held in Mysuru recently. However, to participate at the national event in Faridabad, she requires Rs 75,000-1 lakh, which her family is unable to afford. Also, a lack of support from the state government has only made things more difficult for Yashaswini. Vinay D Bhandary, Yashaswini’s father, who works as a hair-dresser, said that his daughter is passionate about weightlifting. “The tournament to be held in Faridabad is organised by Indian Weightlifting Federation from October 27 to November 2.,” he said. Presently, Yashaswini is unable to gather the required resources to be in Faridabad by October 31.