Home States Karnataka

Weightlifter cries for funds to participate in Faridabad event

However, to participate at the national event in Faridabad, she requires Rs 75,000-1 lakh, which her family is unable to afford.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Weightlifting, Weightlifter

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

UDUPI : A fina l-year degree student, Yashaswini V Bhandary of Nadsalu, Padubidri, who has been into weightlifting for the past five years, is struggling to participate at a national-level event in Faridabad. Yashaswini said she bagged gold at a tournament held in Mysuru recently.

However, to participate at the national event in Faridabad, she requires Rs 75,000-1 lakh, which her family is unable to afford. Also, a lack of support from the state government has only made things more difficult for Yashaswini. Vinay D Bhandary, Yashaswini’s father, who works as a hair-dresser, said that his daughter is passionate about weightlifting.

“The tournament to be held in Faridabad is organised by Indian Weightlifting Federation from October 27 to November 2.,” he said. Presently, Yashaswini is unable to gather the required resources to be in Faridabad by October 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashaswini V Bhandary
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp